Temple scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 31 minutes during the Kings' 102-89 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Despite coming off the bench, Temple scored more points and played more minutes than any King besides DeMarcus Cousins. Temple is not to be relied on outside of deeper leagues, but he has earned at least 24 minutes in 17 of the last 18 games. During 14 December tilts, the 30-year-old guard is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 28.1 minutes per game.