Temple finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes off of the bench in Wednesday's 106-100 loss against the Pacers.

Temple is likely to see a huge bump in minutes, and perhaps a move into the starting five, as Rudy Gay left with what is feared to be a torn Achilles' tendon. If Gay is lost for the season, Temple would have a sizable role down the stretch, whether he is starting or coming off the bench. Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver also figure to see more minutes in Gay's stead, but Temple is the one to target off of the waiver wire.