Temple delivered 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 38 minutes in a 116-112 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

While Temple didn't offer standout production in any one category save for steals, he's starting to become a useful roster option in deeper leagues now that he's rejoined the Kings starting lineup following the season-ending Achilles injury to Rudy Gay. In the last four games, Temple has scored no fewer than eight points and is chipping in averages of 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers per contest. Those numbers certainly aren't world beating, but are at least helpful enough to ensure owners don't really lose any ground in those categories.