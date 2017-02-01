Temple is slated to have an MRI performed on his hamstring Wednesday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Temple left Tuesday's tilt with the Rockets during the third quarter, limping off to the locker room in considerable pain. The Kings are tentatively listing his injury as a strained hamstring, but the MRI should give us a better indication if it's something a little more serious. For now, Temple can be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Suns, although another update should be given following Wednesday's MRI.