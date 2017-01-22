Kings' Garrett Temple: Totals eight points in Saturday loss
Temple managed eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.
Temple continues to run with the starters, but his production remained relatively modest across the board once again Saturday. The veteran guard had generated a 14-point effort on Friday night versus the Grizzlies, his fourth double-digit scoring outing in January. While he's capable of that type of production from time to time, the primary role for Temple figures to be that of defensive specialist, capping his overall fantasy value.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Posts 14 in start vs. Grizzlies•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will start Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Sees extended minutes off bench•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Hit double-digit scoring in second straight start•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 14 points Wednesday•