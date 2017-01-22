Temple managed eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.

Temple continues to run with the starters, but his production remained relatively modest across the board once again Saturday. The veteran guard had generated a 14-point effort on Friday night versus the Grizzlies, his fourth double-digit scoring outing in January. While he's capable of that type of production from time to time, the primary role for Temple figures to be that of defensive specialist, capping his overall fantasy value.