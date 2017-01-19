Temple will return to a reserve role in Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Temple was presumably in line for a heavy workload with Ty Lawson being ruled out of the contest, but the team has opted to start Aaron Afflalo at shooting guard for the first time since Dec. 4. It is unclear what prompted the switch, but it is likely mactchup based. Temple should still see a relatively healthy workload off the bench, but it is unclear what the Kings intend on doing at shooting guard going forward.