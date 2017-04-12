Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out Wednesday's game
Temple will not play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers for rest purposes, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Temple, along with several other Kings veterans, have had scheduled rest throughout the end of the regular season, and the shooting guard will have Wednesday's regular season finale off as a result. With Darren Collison (head) and Ty Lawson (rest) also out, there will be plenty of minutes up for grabs in the backcourt against the Clippers, with Buddy Hield, Ben McLemore and Tyreke Evans likely being the biggest beneficiaries Wednesday.
