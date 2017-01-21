Temple will start at small forward for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

It was unclear what direction the Kings would go at small forward with Rudy Gay out for the remainder of the season, but it looks like Temple will get the first crack at it. Matt Barnes could still get some opportunities depending on matchups, but for now the Kings will go small by starting Temple, Aaron Afflalo, and Darren Collison. Temple figures to see a relatively healthy workload in the contest.