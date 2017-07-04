Kings' George Hill: Inks three-year, $57 million deal with Kings
Hill signed a three-year, $57 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
In a surprising move for the Kings considering their rebuilding efforts, the team and 31-year-old Hill have agreed on a deal. Though it's possible the Kings want Hill to mentor their fifth overall pick, De'Aaron Fox, it would be surprising if Hill doesn't command at least 30 minutes a game, unless the team plans on slotting either Hill or Fox at the shooting guard slot on occasion. Last season, Hill posted 16.9 points (47.7 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three), 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.5 minutes per game. But, considering he now is likely the best player on his new team, it seems possible that his numbers could rise significantly.
