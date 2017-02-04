Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Back from D-League
Papagiannis was recalled from the D-League on Saturday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft has not been a factor at the NBA level this season, appearing in just two games and logging nine total minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent back to D-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from D-League on Sunday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Scores seven points in 31 minutes in D-League outing•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Returns to D-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from D-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from D-League•