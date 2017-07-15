Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: MRI reveals gluteus maximus bruise
Papagiannis had an MRI performed Saturday and it was determined he suffered a gluteus maximus bruise during Friday's summer league matchup against the Suns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Though he was taken to the locker room via wheelchair, the injury isn't serious and the big man is expected to make a full recovery. He provided six points across 16 minutes before sustaining the injury.
