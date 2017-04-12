Papagiannis registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in a 129-104 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

After spending most of the season with the D-League's Reno Bighorns, Papagiannis has shown some promise since becoming a mainstay in the Kings rotation beginning in mid-March. He's averaged 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.0 minutes per game over the last six contests and should be in store for another sizable workload as Willie Cauley-Stein's backup in the season finale Wednesday against the Clippers.

