Papagiannis was recalled from Kings' D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, on Sunday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

After starting at center and providing seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and one steal across 31 minutes, Papagiannis was recalled to the Kings on Sunday. He likely won't crack the NBA rotation any time soon, as he's appeared in only two games this season for the Kings and has played a total of nine minutes.