Papagiannis was assigned to the D-League's Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

The rookie has made just one appearance for the Kings this season, and it wasn't much to write home about, as he saw just six minutes against the Bucks back on Nov. 5. Papagiannis will likely continue splitting time between Sacramento and Reno as the season moves forward.

