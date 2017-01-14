Papagiannis started at center and played 31 minutes for the D-League's Reno Bighorns in their 129-105 loss to the Canton Charge on Friday. He finished with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes.

When the Kings used one of their three first-round picks on Papagiannis this past June, he was selected with the understanding that he'd be a long-term project who wasn't likely to contribute much at the NBA level as a rookie. Even so, the Kings probably expected him to at least flash some potential at the D-League level, but the 19-year-old has largely failed to distinguish himself. His performance Friday was sullied by foul trouble and five turnovers, and he's now averaging 10.9 points (on 47.7% shooting), 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game over his 13 appearances with Reno on the season. It's looking as though the Kings shouldn't count on him being ready to assume a rotation spot in 2017-18 either.