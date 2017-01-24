Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent back to D-League
Papagiannis was assigned to the D-League's Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.
Papagiannis hasn't been a part of the Kings' regular rotation this season, and with the team opening a stretch Wednesday with five games in seven nights, he wouldn't have benefited from much practice time while sticking with the big club. Expect the rookie to rejoin the Kings at some point later next week.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from D-League on Sunday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Scores seven points in 31 minutes in D-League outing•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Returns to D-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from D-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from D-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to D-League•