Papagiannis was assigned to the D-League's Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Papagiannis hasn't been a part of the Kings' regular rotation this season, and with the team opening a stretch Wednesday with five games in seven nights, he wouldn't have benefited from much practice time while sticking with the big club. Expect the rookie to rejoin the Kings at some point later next week.