Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent back to Reno
Papagiannis was reassigned to the Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.
Papagiannis has not been a part of the Kings' regular rotation thus far, and with the team facing a five-games-in-seven-nights stretch, he'll be sent back to Reno, where he'll have an opportunity to see regular minutes in a game setting. Expect the rookie to return to Sacramento sometime next week.
