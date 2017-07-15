Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Suffers hip contusion Friday

Papagiannis suffered a left hip contusion in Friday's Summer League matchup against the Suns, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Papagiannis had to be taken to the locker room via wheel chair after taking a hard fall, which initially created a cause for concern. However, the injury is now not believed to be serious, but the team still plans on evaluating the issue on Saturday. The big man provided six points (3-7 FG) in 16 minutes before exiting the game.