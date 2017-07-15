Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Suffers hip contusion Friday
Papagiannis suffered a left hip contusion in Friday's Summer League matchup against the Suns, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Papagiannis had to be taken to the locker room via wheel chair after taking a hard fall, which initially created a cause for concern. However, the injury is now not believed to be serious, but the team still plans on evaluating the issue on Saturday. The big man provided six points (3-7 FG) in 16 minutes before exiting the game.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Posts 13 points, seven boards Tuesday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Snags 10 rebounds in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Submits 13 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Solid showing on the boards Sunday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Records first career double-double•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from D-League Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...