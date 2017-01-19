Koufos is in the starting lineup at power forward for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Koufus started 19 consecutive games before returning to a bench role on Jan. 6. He has since come off the bench for the last five games, but will return to the starting unit Wednesday. It is unclear what prompted the switch, but it is presumably matchup based. Anthony Tolliver, who had been starting at power forward, will come off the bench. It is unclear what the Kings intend on doing at the position going forward.