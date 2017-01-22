Koufos provided seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.

Koufos could see an enhanced role over time with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the season, but his production Saturday remained modest. The fact that frontcourt mate DeMarcus Cousins took 28 shot attempts and hauled in 14 boards likely cut into Koufos' opportunities, and he remains capable of providing the occasional double-digit point total. His playing time is pointing upward and is likely to remain trending in that direction, as he's now played 24 to 25 minutes in each of the last three contests.