Kings' Kosta Koufos: Resting in season finale
Koufos will be rested for the Kings' season finale Wednesday against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Koufos will rest for the seventh consecutive game to conclude the season, and he'll be joined on the sideline by Darren Collison (migraine), Ty Lawson (rest). Garrett Temple (rest). and Anthony Tolliver (personal), leaving the Kings rather shorthanded. Expect Skal Labissiere and Georgios Papagiannis to again see extended minutes in Koufos' absence.
