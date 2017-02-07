Koufos supplied 10 points (5-5 FG), two rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 21 minutes in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Bulls.

The veteran big man was in double digits in the scoring column for the second time in the last four games, although his rebound total was his lowest since Jan. 20. Koufos could be in for some extended action and usage in Wednesday's contest against the Celtics considering that DeMarcus Cousins will be serving a one-game suspension after picking up his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the season in Monday's affair.