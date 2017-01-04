Koufos went for 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during a 120-113 victory over Denver on Tuesday.

Koufos only missed one shot as he posted a season-high 18 points after he had scored a combined 12 points over the previous three contests. He has scored in double figures eight times this season, and is only averaging 4.8 field goal attempts per game, which limits his opportunities to post big numbers. The 7-foot center is averaging 5.7 points on 56.0 percent shooting and 5.9 rebounds per game so far this season.