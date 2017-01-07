Koufos will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup against the Clippers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The big man has started the previous 19 games in the frontcourt, but will play a reserve role Friday. The Kings shook up their starting unit a bit, and have opted to go small against the Clippers. The decision to bring Koufos off the bench is likely matchup based, and he will presumably return to his starting role going forward.