Galloway started at point guard and provided 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across a team-high 42 minutes in a 115-95 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

With only seven players dressing for the season finale and no other natural point guards besides Galloway deemed available, it's not too surprising that coach Dave Joerger leaned heavily on the third-year player throughout the night. The undersized Galloway provided his usual sharp shooting from three-point range and boosted his season mark to 39 percent with the 2-for-2 showing Wednesday, but he played mostly a secondary role offensively, as Willie Cauley-Stein, Buddy Hield and Ben McLemore all outpaced him in shot attempts. Galloway won't be guaranteed such extensive run once the 2017-18 season arrives, but he's a good bet to at least stick in the rotation in a backup role. Three of the team's other point guard options that sat out Wednesday -- Darren Collison, Ty Lawson and Tyreke Evans -- are all set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, and it's unclear if the rebuilding Kings intend to retain any of those veterans.