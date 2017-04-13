Kings' Langston Galloway: Starts, plays 42 minutes in season finale
Galloway started at point guard and provided 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across a team-high 42 minutes in a 115-95 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.
With only seven players dressing for the season finale and no other natural point guards besides Galloway deemed available, it's not too surprising that coach Dave Joerger leaned heavily on the third-year player throughout the night. The undersized Galloway provided his usual sharp shooting from three-point range and boosted his season mark to 39 percent with the 2-for-2 showing Wednesday, but he played mostly a secondary role offensively, as Willie Cauley-Stein, Buddy Hield and Ben McLemore all outpaced him in shot attempts. Galloway won't be guaranteed such extensive run once the 2017-18 season arrives, but he's a good bet to at least stick in the rotation in a backup role. Three of the team's other point guard options that sat out Wednesday -- Darren Collison, Ty Lawson and Tyreke Evans -- are all set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, and it's unclear if the rebuilding Kings intend to retain any of those veterans.
More News
-
Kings' Langston Galloway: Produces 15 points, seven boards in starting role•
-
Kings' Langston Galloway: Will start at point guard Tuesday•
-
Kings' Langston Galloway: Has best scoring effort since January•
-
Kings' Langston Galloway: Picks up two minutes Monday•
-
Pelicans' Langston Galloway: Headed to California's capital city•
-
Pelicans' Langston Galloway: Registers four points in 11 minutes Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...