Richardson was assigned to the D-League's Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Coach Dave Joerger indicated about a week ago that he hoped to open up a few minutes for Richardson with the Kings, but that never materialized, as he rode the bench for each of the past four games. The rookie will now head back to Reno in search of consistent minutes, but isn't expected to be a rotation player when he eventually rejoins the Kings.