Richardson appears in line to see an increased role in the next couple of weeks with Garrett Temple (hamstring) ruled out through the All-Star break, CSN Bay Area's James Ham reports.

Richardson recently vaulted ahead of Ben McLemore in the Kings' wing rotation, appearing in eight straight games and claiming a season-high 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets. The Kings lost Temple to injury in that same contest, and while Richardson isn't the leading candidate to replace him in the starting five, it appears that he'll be first in line to absorb some of the veteran's minutes. With a 6-foot-6 frame and 7-foot wingspan, Richardson is an impressive physical specimen, but that length has yet to translate to much productivity on the defensive end. He has looked more polished than anticipated offensively, however, averaging 4.3 points on 46.4 percent shooting in 10.5 minutes per contest during the last eight games.