Richardson tallied seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) over just eight minutes in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Bulls.

The 2016 first-round pick was expected to see some extended action after Garrett Temple's (hamstring) injury, but hasn't crossed the 10-minute mark in the last three games. While Monday's offensive production was encouraging from an efficiency standpoint, it remains difficult to trust Richardson's production on a night-to-night basis due to his still-limited role.