Richardson will remain with the Kings for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, James Ham of CSN California reports.

Richardson was slated to be assigned to the D-League's Reno Bighorns, but some severe weather in the area stopped him from making the trip, so he'll stick with the Kings for now. That said, Richardson's availability for Tuesday's tilt with the Pistons shouldn't change much for Sacramento, as he's not a regular rotation player and has taken part in a meager five games this season. It wouldn't be surprising if he was sent back to the D-League in the coming few days.