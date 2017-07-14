Kings' Malachi Richardson: Won't play Thursday
Richardson won't play during Thursday's summer league game against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Richardson, who played just 22 games last season due to a partially torn right hamstring, will not play Thursday. He's made one summer league appearance thus far in Vegas, dropping eight points and three rebounds across 25 minutes. The Kings are likely playing it safe with him, so he should be expected to participate in training camp without any setbacks, even if he ends up not playing any more games in summer league.
