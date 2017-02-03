Barnes is listed as the projected starter at small forward Friday against the Suns, Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Barnes made headlines earlier this week after turning himself into the New York Police Department in connection to an assault charge stemming from a Dec. 5 incident in a night club. He's not expected to face any immediate punishment from the NBA or the Kings, but will have to eventually report to court for the incident. While he waits for the legal process to sort itself out, Barnes could be in line for a larger role with the Kings in the next few weeks, as Garrett Temple (hamstring) recently joined Rudy Gay (Achilles) and Omri Casspi (calf) on the team's injury report. Barnes ended up seeing the bulk of the playing time at small forward after Temple exited early in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, logging 30 minutes and producing five points, 11 rebounds and three assists. In addition to Barnes, Anthony Tolliver and Malachi Richardson also figure to see increased court time while the Kings remain short on wing depth.