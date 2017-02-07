Barnes posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Bulls.

Barnes hit double digits in the scoring column for the third time in the last five games, coming just one rebound short of a second straight double-double in the process. He remained hot from long range as well, and he's now shooting 62.5 percent (5-for-8) from behind the arc in the last two games, and 55.0 percent (11-for-20) from the field overall. Barnes could see even more usage in Wednesday's contest versus the Celtics with DeMarcus Cousins (suspension) now out for that contest.