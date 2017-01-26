Barnes finished with six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 16 minutes in a 116-112 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Those who picked up Barnes on speculation following the news last week that Rudy Gay (Achilles) would miss the rest of the season have probably been disappointed so far, as the 36-year-old hasn't seen the increased opportunity most might have expected. In the Kings' four games without Gay, Barnes is averaging 6.8 points (on 34.5% shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes per game, all of which are below his season averages.