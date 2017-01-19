Barnes finished with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four assists and four rebounds across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 106-100 loss against the Pacers.

Barnes is likely to see an increased role in the offense, either off of the bench or as a starter, with Rudy Gay expected to miss the rest of the season due to what is feared to be a torn Achilles' tendon. He is worth scooping up in deeper rotisserie formats since he can help out in multiple categories.