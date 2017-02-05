Barnes supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

The veteran notched the third-most playing time on the Kings despite moving back to the second unit and made the most of it, posting his first double-double of the season in the process. Barnes also had a modest bounce-back from a recent three-point funk, draining multiple baskets from behind the arc after going 1-for-9 from downtown over the previous two contests. He now has three straight games with double-digit rebounds as well, and with the Kings now down another body in Garrett Temple (hamstring), Barnes figures to be in for plenty of run in the coming weeks regardless of where he slots in the rotation.