Kings' Matt Barnes: Posts double-double off bench Saturday
Barnes supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.
The veteran notched the third-most playing time on the Kings despite moving back to the second unit and made the most of it, posting his first double-double of the season in the process. Barnes also had a modest bounce-back from a recent three-point funk, draining multiple baskets from behind the arc after going 1-for-9 from downtown over the previous two contests. He now has three straight games with double-digit rebounds as well, and with the Kings now down another body in Garrett Temple (hamstring), Barnes figures to be in for plenty of run in the coming weeks regardless of where he slots in the rotation.
More News
-
Kings' Matt Barnes: Will return to bench role Saturday vs. Warriors•
-
Kings' Matt Barnes: Expected to start at small forward Friday•
-
Kings' Matt Barnes: Plays 16 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Kings' Matt Barnes: Plays 20 minutes off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Matt Barnes: Will sit out for rest Tuesday•
-
Kings' Matt Barnes: Will start Wednesday•