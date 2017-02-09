Kings' Matt Barnes: Posts second double-double of season
Barnes scored 14 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-92 victory versus the Celtics.
Barnes continued to shoot the ball well from beyond the arc, and he was extremely efficient overall. Barnes has posted his only double-doubles of the campaign in two of the last three games, and he has grabbed double-digit boards in four of the last five. Though his offense typically comes and goes, Barnes is posting well-rounded stats lately, and he is averaging 33.2 minutes over the last five tilts.
