Barnes provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes off the bench in a 102-100 win over the 76ers on Monday.

With Rudy Gay (hip) reclaiming his spot in the starting five at small forward, Barnes, who had started the past three games at the position, ended up moving back to his customary bench role and saw a steep reduction in playing time. He had averaged only 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers per game during his run as starter, and his minimal fantasy value will take an even greater hit now that he's back on the bench on a more permanent basis.