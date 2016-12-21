Barnes will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Both Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) are sitting out, so Barnes will have the opportunity to run with the starting five. Barnes saw 25 minutes off the bench on Sunday with both Gay and Casspi out, but could push for playing time near that 30-minute mark with his promotion into the top overall unit. Garrett Temple will move to the bench after receiving the spot start Sunday.