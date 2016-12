Barnes scored eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a block in 27 minutes Wednesday during a 94-93 win over Utah.

Barnes' season has rapidly declined after averaging 10.8 points per game in October. He's now averaging just 5.7 points in December, and his three-point percentage has fallen off a cliff (45.5 percent in October, 25.0 percent in December). It's worth wondering if, at age 36, Barnes has much left in the tank.