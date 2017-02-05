Kings' Matt Barnes: Will return to bench role Saturday vs. Warriors
Barnes will come off the bench for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
Barnes will head to the bench as Ben McLemore draws the start, and will likely see his minutes land near the 24.5 mark that he's averaging on the season. Over his past 12 appearances, Barnes has averaged 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
