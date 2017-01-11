Barnes will sit out Tuesday's game against the Pistons for rest, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Barnes has logged 12 starts this season already, with injuries depleting the roster at times over the past month, which has forced him to play more minutes than originally expected. For that reason, the Kings are going to give Barnes a night off for rest Tuesday, although the 36-year-old veteran should be back in the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers. With Barnes on the sidelines, Anthony Tolliver and Omri Casspi could be relied upon for more minutes in the frontcourt.