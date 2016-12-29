Barnes will get the start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Quick at CSNNW.comreports.

After starting three consecutive games, Barnes returned to a reserve role in Monday's win over the 76ers due to Rudy Gay returning to the lineup. However, Gay aggravated a hip injury in the contest, and will not play Wednesday. It is unclear how much time he will miss, but Barnes will presumably continue starting while he's sidelined.

