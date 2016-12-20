Casspi (illness) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Portland, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Casspi has already missed two games with this illness and it seems that he's in line to sit out his third consecutive contest Tuesday. Since Rudy Gay (hip) is also considered doubtful to play, Matt Barnes, Garrett Temple, and Anthony Tolliver all have a chance to continue seeing added minutes.

