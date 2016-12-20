Kings' Omri Casspi: Doubtful to face Portland
Casspi (illness) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Portland, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.
Casspi has already missed two games with this illness and it seems that he's in line to sit out his third consecutive contest Tuesday. Since Rudy Gay (hip) is also considered doubtful to play, Matt Barnes, Garrett Temple, and Anthony Tolliver all have a chance to continue seeing added minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Scratched from lineup Sunday due to illness•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Sunday's game•