Kings' Omri Casspi: Likely out until after All-Star break
Casspi (foot) will likely be out until after the All-Star break, James Ham of CSN California reports.
Including Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, Casspi has missed 12 straight games with a foot strain, and it looks like he'll be out until after the All-Star break. Prior to his injury, Casspi was averaging 18.0 minutes for the Kings and providing 5.9 points on 45.3 percent shooting to go along with 4.1 rebounds per game. In his absence, Arron Afflalo, Matt Barnes, and Garrett Temple have been picking up extra time.
