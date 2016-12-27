Casspi turned in two points (1-4 FG), five rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes in a 102-100 win over the 76ers on Monday.

After missing four games with an illness, Casspi dressed for Friday's tilt with the Timberwolves, but didn't see the floor, as coach Dave Joerger opted to give him another day off to recuperate. Though Casspi rejoined the rotation Monday, he saw only a limited role with Rudy Gay (hip) returning from injury and playing 36 minutes. Casspi will have to battle Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver for playing time behind Gay, but none of those reserves are likely to carry value outside of deeper leagues.