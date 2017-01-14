Casspi logged six minutes in Friday's 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers, finishing with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist.

Casspi has appeared in two consecutive games, but he still finds himself on the periphery of coach Dave Joerger's rotation. It appears the Cavs' tendency to roll out small-ball lineups may have been the only reason Casspi saw the floor, as Kosta Koufos, who is typically a staple in the rotation as either the starting center or top backup to DeMarcus Cousins, was held to a season-low six minutes. Casspi could very well fail to see the court Sunday against the Thunder, when the Kings do battle with Oklahoma City's two promising young centers, Steven Adams and Enes Kanter.