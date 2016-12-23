Kings' Omri Casspi: Questionable Friday vs. Timberwolves
Casspi (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Casspi has been sidelined for the past four contests due to an illness, but the Kings aren't closing the door on a potential return to the lineup Friday. With Rudy Gay (hip) already ruled out, a potential Casspi return would bolster the Kings' depth on the wing and result in less playing time for Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver. A final update on Casspi's status should arrive closer to the game's 8:00 p.m. ET tip time.
