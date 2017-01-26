Coach Dave Joerger said prior to Wednesday's 116-112 win over the Cavaliers that he doesn't know how long Casspi (foot) will be sidelined, The Associated Press reports.

Casspi has been sidelined for six straight games with a strained tendon in his right foot, and though he was initially given a one-to-two-week timetable for his return, it no longer sounds like that's a definitive projection for the forward. Prior to going down with the injury, Casspi was behind DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes in the team's forward rotation, though Gay's season-ending Achilles tear could open up a rotation spot for Casspi once he's cleared to return.