Casspi (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento (KXTV) reports.

Earlier in the week Casspi had been targeting a Friday return from the foot injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 13, but he'll have to wait until at least Sunday's contest against the Pelicans until possibly seeing the floor. Casspi remaining sidelined until the All-Star break has still not been ruled out of the equation.