Casspi (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

After missing the previous two games with the illness, Casspi was upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier in the day Tuesday, but it looks like the Kings will err on the side of caution and keep him out another day in order to aid his recovery. Casspi could be good to go for the second half of the Kings' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Jazz, but official word on his status likely won't come until pregame warmups that night. In the meantime, look for Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver to pick up some extra minutes at small forward with Casspi unavailable.